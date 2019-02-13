



OAKLAND (CBS SF) – After weeks of uncertainty over the Raiders potential home stadium in 2019 season, the franchise has reportedly resumed negotiations with the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum Authority.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, executive director Scott McKibben of the authority said both sides are negotiating.

“I will confirm that we, late last week, started sitting down and talking with the Raiders about the potential of a 2019 season deal,” McKibben told the newspaper, adding that the discussions are “meaningful and productive.”

McKibben said both sides resumed talks after the Super Bowl and that a $7.5 million lease for the 2019 season was still in play.

With the Raiders current lease at the Coliseum expiring, the team has been exploring numerous options for a temporary home after the City of Oakland filed an antitrust suit over their impending move to Las Vegas.

Oracle Park in San Francisco had been rumored as the Raiders’ temporary home in 2019, but Mayor London Breed expressed opposition, and the 49ers, who have territorial rights to San Francisco, indicated they would not waive them.

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, as well as venues in San Diego and even London, have also been rumored as possible temporary homes for the Raiders.

On Tuesday, two other cities, Birmingham, Alabama and Tucson, Arizona have reportedly teamed up to jointly host the Raiders in 2019 if a deal is not reached.

Team owner Mark Davis and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell have both stated they would prefer seeing the Raiders play one more season in the Bay Area before the Las Vegas stadium opens in 2020.