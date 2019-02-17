STORM WATCH:Current Weather Conditions, Maps, Forecast
By Betty Yu
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – We haven’t seen a rainy season like this one in years, and it is creating an old problem: ants.

That’s why many hardware stores in San Francisco say they are seeing more customers dealing with the dreaded issue.

“That was most of my valentine’s day was fighting ants,” said resident Mary Barfield.

Mary Barfield and Lam Nguyen recall fighting off ants in their second floor apartment every rainy season.

“They climb all the way up there, so they’re pretty nifty creatures,” said Nguyen.

Cole Hardware in Russian Hill says it’s been helping more customers this past week after the heavy rains.

“They’re calling them the Argentine ants, the little black ants that are coming in, usually they’re going for the drains and water,” said Rick Hill, Manager of Cole Hardware.

Hill recommends one type of product.

“We use the traps instead of the insecticide, the sprays, because it’s more efficient and it will kill the queen instead of killing those on the surface.”

