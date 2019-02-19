



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Santa Rosa police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run case involving a seven-year-old girl that was caught on surveillance video on Sunday.

At around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Santa Rosa Police Traffic Investigations Team arrested 29-year-old Dominick Weaver of Santa Rosa, police said in a press release.

The team received multiple tips from the public that aided their investigation, particularly a surveillance video showing Weaver attempting to hide the vehicle, a black 2005 BMW 645i, after the collision occurred.

In the following days, officers closely reviewed Weaver’s social media and confirmed that he was seen driving the same vehicle.

Another major tip-off involved a surveillance video from a home that clearly captured the incident. Weaver’s vehicle sent Hazel Cornet, a young girl, flying several feet in the air.

Fortunately, she wasn’t seriously injured and only suffered minor scrapes and bruises. The video was shared widely as Santa Rosa police asked for the public’s help in arresting a suspect.

Investigators served a search warrant at Weaver’s residence on Broadmoor Street on Tuesday, where they found him hiding in a bathroom. The involved vehicle was also at the residence.

Weaver admitted to being involved in the collision and fleeing the scene. He was arrested for Felony Hit and Run as well as three outstanding warrants for his arrest.