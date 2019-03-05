



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Already known for outrageously high rents, the monthly rent in San Francisco has just hit a whole new level.

According to the latest report from rental website Zumper, the median rent for a one bedroom has reached $3,690, breaking the previous record of $3,650 set last September.

San Francisco’s median, the highest in the nation, is about 30 percent higher for a one bedroom in New York City, and more than double the rent in Miami.

The rental website noted that rents were rising before several tech companies are expected to file IPOs this year.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, San Jose’s median rent for a one-bedroom was $2,540 (3rd highest), while in Oakland it was $2,320 (6th highest.)

Highest One Bedroom Median Rent Prices (Bay Area Locations in bold):