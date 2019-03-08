



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s office on Friday confirmed they are reviewing the case of Giants CEO Larry Baer and the very public fight he had with his wife last week.

Baer and his wife of nearly 30 years got into a tug-of- war over a cell phone during which she was knocked to the ground.

It happened in Hayes Valley on March 1st. Video taken by a bystander was purchased by TMZ and featured on the company’s web site.

Baer’s attorney told the San Francisco Chronicle his wife’s fall was “an accident,” not a crime.

But the DA’s office and the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Division are looking into what happened.

The review of the case is standard procedure, San Francisco District Attorney’s Office spokesman Alex Bastian said, adding that he couldn’t be certain how long the review would take.

Authorities are still deciding whether to file criminal charges.

TMZ now reports the Baers have been interviewed by authorities and are cooperating. The couple issued a statement at the time saying they are both “deeply embarrassed.”

Baer issued an apology through the Giants on March 4th and announced he would take a leave of absence from the team. He did not say how long his leave would be.