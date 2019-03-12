



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two children who were killed by their mother in a murder-suicide last week in San Jose have been identified as 4-year-old Chuck Nguyen and 7-year-old Eric Nguyen, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

Their mother was identified earlier this week as 43-year-old Uyen Thi Phuong Tran. She died due to asphyxiation, according to the medical examiner, and the boys’ cause of death is still pending.

Police responded to a home in the 5300 block of Dent Avenue at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday and found Tran and the two children dead. Officers later determined the case to be a murder-suicide.

“Today is a very difficult day for Lietz Elementary and the Union School District,” Superintendent Denise Coleman said in a statement Thursday. The district said crisis counselors would be available on site.

“I appreciate the many messages of care and kindness,” Coleman added. “I ask that the community please respect the process of grief that must now happen for all at our school.”

District 9 Councilwoman Pam Foley, who oversees the San Jose neighborhood where the murder-suicide happened, shared resources for suicide prevention on her social media pages. She also commented on the murder of South San Jose resident Bambi Larson on Thursday.

“I am deeply saddened by the recent deaths of Bambi Larson, and a San Jose mother and her children. I extend my sincerest sympathies to each family,” Foley said in a statement.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.