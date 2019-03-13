SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The clock stopped ticking Wednesday for more than 730 inmates housed on San Quentin’s Death Row including Scott Peterson, Richard Allen Davis, Charles Ng and Cary Stayner after Gov. Gavin Newsom officially signed a moratorium on executions.

There are currently 737 inmates on California’s largest-in-the-nation death row. Of those, more than six in 10 condemned California inmates are minorities, which his Newsom’s office cited as proof of racial disparities in who is sentenced to die. Since 1973, five California inmates who were sentenced to death were later exonerated.

Seventy-nine condemned California inmates have died of natural causes since the state reinstated capital punishment in 1978. Another 26 committed suicide. California has executed 13 inmates, while two were executed in other states.

Those opposed to Newsom’s decision wasted no time in criticizing the move, including President Donald Trump, who took to Twitter to voice his criticism of the decision.

“Defying voters, the Governor of California will halt all death penalty executions of 737 stone cold killers. Friends and families of the always forgotten VICTIMS are not thrilled, and neither am I!” he tweeted.

Newsom called his decision “a 40-year journey for me.” He referred to the case of Pete Pianezzi, who his grandfather had introduced him to when he was a boy.

Pianezzi was a longtime friend of William Newsom who was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting and killing a gambler and busboy in Los Angeles in 1937. Pianezzi escaped the death penalty by a single vote and served 13 years in prison.

“This is a journey that began with an introduction to an elderly man named Pete Pianezzi,” Newsom said. “I was about 10-11 years old my grandfather introduced me to Pete. My grandfather had made it a life pursuit to address the injustice of Pete’s arrest and prosecution for a crime he did not commit…He was setup (by the mob) to be executed save for one person on the jury.”

Pianezzi was eventually pardoned and released from prison.

Newsom also withdrew the lethal injection regulations that death penalty opponents already have tied up in courts and shuttering the new execution chamber at San Quentin State Prison that has never been used.

Newsom also withdrew the lethal injection regulations that death penalty opponents already have tied up in courts and shuttering the new execution chamber at San Quentin State Prison that has never been used.

Newsom called the death penalty “a failure.”

“The intentional killing of another person is wrong and as Governor, I will not oversee the execution of any individual,” he said. “Our death penalty system has been, by all measures, a failure.”

“It has discriminated against defendants who are mentally ill, black and brown, or can’t afford expensive legal representation. It has provided no public safety benefit or value as a deterrent. It has wasted billions of taxpayer dollars. Most of all, the death penalty is absolute. It’s irreversible and irreparable in the event of human error.”

California hasn’t executed anyone since 2006, when Arnold Schwarzenegger was governor. And though voters in 2016 narrowly approved a ballot measure to speed up the punishment, no condemned inmate faced imminent execution.

Since California’s last execution, its death row population has grown to house one of every four condemned inmates in the United States.

Newsom “is usurping the express will of California voters and substituting his personal preferences via this hasty and ill-considered moratorium on the death penalty,” said Michele Hanisee, president of the Association of Deputy (Los Angeles County) District Attorneys.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, applauded Newsom’s decision.

While the governor’s move is certain to be challenged in court, aides say his power to grant reprieves is written into the state Constitution and that he is not altering any convictions or allowing any condemned inmate a chance at an early release.

Other governors also have enacted moratoriums. Republican Illinois Gov. George Ryan was the first in 2000 and later was followed by Pennsylvania, Washington and Oregon. Illinois ultimately outlawed executions, as did Washington.

