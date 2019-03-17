



We’re just hours away from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Committee revealing the 68 teams they have chosen to have the chance at cutting down the nets in Minneapolis in a month. There are plenty of teams across the country sitting on the “bubble” waiting to see if their names will be called tonight when the Selection Show starts on CBS at 6 p.m. Eastern.

While those teams anxiously await their fate, 32 teams know they will be dancing by virtue of winning their conference tournaments. For these teams, what region they will be placed in and what seed they have earned is the only question.

For the Duke Blue Devils, who won their 21st ACC Tournament title on Saturday night, they could draw the top overall seed in the tournament. Duke’s case is strong after knocking off UNC in their conference tournament and losing just five games all season. Competition for that top spot includes the aforementioned Tar Heels, the Virginia Cavaliers, and, potentially the Gonzaga Bulldogs though Gonzaga was upset in the final of their conference tournament.

Check back here throughout the night as we will update this post as the regions are released.

