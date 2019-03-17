



LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A passenger in a car on Interstate Highway 580 was shot and injured Sunday evening in the second freeway shooting in the East Bay in two days, the California Highway Patrol said.

The 24-year-old woman was riding in a Honda Accord as it headed east on I-580 near the Isabel Avenue (Highway 84) interchange about 5:45 p.m. Sunday when she was hit in the leg by one bullet, said CHP Officer Tyler Hahn.

The Accord continued east about four miles to Vasco Road, where the driver stopped to call the CHP, Hahn said. The CHP called paramedics, who met them there and took the woman to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.

Hahn described the woman’s injuries as non-life-threatening. Hahn said there was no specific description of a suspect vehicle provided.

Hahn could not say where the woman lives. Sunday’s shooting happened about 28 hours after an Antioch woman died in a solo vehicle accident on eastbound Highway 4 near the Willow Pass Road interchange in North Concord, in Contra Costa County.

Bullet holes were discovered in the woman’s driver’s-side door after the accident. Destinee Shaharisha-Jenae Hillery, 25, of Antioch was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday.

The CHP is seeking suspects in both cases. Hahn said Sunday night it isn’t known whether the two shootings are related in any way.

