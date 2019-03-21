



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland City Council voted Thursday morning to extend the Raider’s lease agreement for this season with an option for the 2020-2021 season, according to city officials.

The vote was cast during a special council meeting at City Hall Thursday morning a press release from council member Rebecca Kaplan said.

The approval by the Oakland City Council comes after Alameda County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the lease agreement on Tuesday.

The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority commissioners had already approved the lease deal with a unanimous vote on Friday.

ALSO READ:

The National Football League had imposed a March 24 deadline for the Raiders to find a place to play their home games this fall.

The Raiders plan to move to Las Vegas in the near future but a new football stadium that’s being built for them there won’t be ready until the fall of 2020 at the earliest.

The Coliseum Authority and the Raiders had reached a tentative agreement for a new lease late last year but it fell apart after the city filed a federal breach of contract lawsuit in December against the Raiders and the National Football League for the move to Las Vegas.

Many fans feared that the Raiders’ game against Denver last Dec. 24 would be the team’s final game in Oakland and the team explored the possibility of playing this fall at other venues outside and inside the Bay Area, including Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and Oracle Park in San Francisco.

However, nothing materialized so the Raiders resumed negotiating with the Coliseum Authority. Scott McKibben, the authority’s executive director, said after the authority’s board meeting on Friday that the lease agreement calls for the rent the Raiders pay to the authority to increase by $4 million this year, from $3.5 million to $7.5 million.

McKibben said if the new stadium in Las Vegas isn’t ready by the fall of 2020 and the Raiders need to play in Oakland for a second additional season the rent will increase even more, to $10.5 million.

McKibben said the agreement also calls for the city and county to get all the revenue from the naming rights to the Coliseum if the authority finds a new sponsor for the stadium and for a cap on game-day expenses, which he said can be costly.

“When [Raiders owner] Mark Davis took the deal off the table I told him to look at other options if he wanted but to remember us,” McKibben said. “They did their window shopping but they realized they had a good deal here,” even if the new lease is less favorable to the Raiders than previous leases.

The new lease agreement has no impact on the current lawsuit the city of Oakland is pursuing against the Raiders and the NFL over the move to Las Vegas.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.