



MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Marin County coroner’s office has identified a man who died Tuesday while clamming in Tomales Bay as Hai Li Zhou 29, of Sacramento.

Zhou was among five people in a watercraft who became stranded near “Clam island” in Tomales Bay in adverse weather. Two people, including Zhou, tried to swim from the island to the

shoreline in rough and frigid water, and three people were already on land when sheriff’s deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s Henry-1 helicopter crew rescued one swimmer and brought him to shore before they were informed of another person who also was swimming to shore.

The helicopter crew found a lifeless person identified as Zhou in the water midway between the island and shoreline and brought him to shore.

The California Highway Patrol’s helicopter medics immediately gave Zhou advanced life support and medical aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said.

A forensic exam is scheduled for Thursday.

