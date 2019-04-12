  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – Two baseball-sized chunks of concrete fell from the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Friday night, damaging a vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says a woman was driving eastbound on the bridge just west of the county lines when the concrete fell on the car around 9:30 p.m.

She filed a report with the CHP and Caltrans has been notified.

The bridge remained open and the driver was uninjured.

This is the latest incident involving concrete chunks falling from the upper deck of the bridge.

