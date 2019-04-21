



OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Extra officers are being deployed across the city of Oakland on Sunday evening as part of a new zero-tolerance approach to destructive sideshows.

During such a sideshow last weekend, one in which participants set a semi-truck and an AC Transit bus on fire, officers said they heard dozens of rounds of gunfire as a thousand people packed the intersection of 42nd Ave. and International Blvd.

“We have a large group of people from outside the city of Oakland, from as far away as Sacramento, Stockton and other cities who come here specifically to, essentially, illegal activity. It’s not even sideshow, but absolutely unlawful activity,” said Captain Randy Wingate of the Oakland Police Department.

“There’s a difference between what sideshow means to people, and what it historically was…and what it has become,” said Sgt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.

The sideshow culture of Oakland hasn’t always been this way, but officials say that the culture has changed and has become increasingly more violent.

In the 1980’s, sideshows wouldn’t take over intersections like they do now. They were often in empty parking lots with people just showing off their cars.

“What sideshow has become is a completely lawless event that’s going to result in serious injury or death to people if we do not stop it,” said Kelly.

Oakland city councilmember Noel Gallo, who represents the area impacted by last weekend’s sideshow, is also attributing a lot of the damage at sideshows to the out-of-towners who have been coming to the city.

“I don’t need some characters coming from outside of Oakland and those that are coming to Oakland to do some stupid things in my streets,” said Gallo.

Gallo was also upset when he heard Warriors star Stephen Curry is releasing a new colorway of his Curry 6 signature shoe called the “Sideshow Colorway.”

“The only one they’re hurting, they’re not hurting Steph Curry, they’re hurting me, my family, and my neighbors. If Steph Curry really wants to do that, take them to where he lives, and I guarantee you they won’t even let them get close,” said Gallo.

In a statement promoting the new shoe, Curry said, “I was determined to bring my love of cars and pay homage to the “sideshow” culture here–the spectacle that it is– that’s all Oakland. I wanted to bring that story to life and pay respects to the car lovers out there.”

So far this Easter weekend, there have been no reports of any sideshows, likely indicating that the increased police presence has worked for the time being.