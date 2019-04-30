SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday evening to pass a proposed ordinance targeting sideshow spectators.
Anyone watching illegal street races and sideshows will now be at risk for a citation or even arrest–they could face a misdemeanor charge, fines, or six months in jail.
San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia argued for the change in a memo to the City Council.
Chief Garcia calls sideshows dangerous to participants, spectators and the public. He says they can lead to other crimes such as street violence and looting.
The crackdown comes on the heels of a tragedy that occurred during a sideshow on Halloween night in 2018, in which a car struck an innocent bystander.
“People watching are actually being killed as part of these demonstrations,” said Councilmember Johnny Khamis.
Cities like Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento have already adopted similar spectator ordinances.