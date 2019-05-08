SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An Oakland man was indicted by a federal grand jury in San Francisco Tuesday on charges of committing five bank robberies in the Bay Area between October and February.
Duane Makela, 49, allegedly stole a total of $33,301 in the robberies in Mountain View, South San Francisco, Alameda, Castro Valley and Palo Alto.
The indictment was issued under seal and was unsealed Wednesday after Makela was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Sallie Kim. Kim order him held in custody without bail.
Four of the heists were charged as armed bank robberies, which carry a maximum possible sentence of 25 years upon conviction. The fifth robbery was charged as a bank robbery, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Makela’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 23 before U.S. District Judge William Orrick, the trial judge assigned to the case.
