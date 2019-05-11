  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMBeer Money
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California Highway Patrol, Car crash, Fatal accident, Hercules, Highway 4, Richmond News, Willow Avenue


HERCULES (CBS SF) — A 51-year-old Richmond man died following a solo-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on westbound State Highway 4 just east of the Willow Avenue exit in Hercules, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver’s silver Ford Taurus veered off the highway shortly after 2 a.m. and crashed into a metal guardrail and then into a large metal utility pole, the CHP reported on social media.

The Ford overturned onto a grassy embankment just off the roadway, causing a small fire, which was quickly extinguished.

RELATED: San Jose Woman Arrested Following Highway 17 Crash That Killed Teen

The driver, who suffered major injuries, was conscious and trapped in the driver seat of the Ford. He was extricated and taken by helicopter to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, where he died. It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision, which remains under investigation.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroners Office.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s