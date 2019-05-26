



STOCKTON (CBS SF) — Two separate shootings about two hours apart left two dead and three others injured in Stockton on Sunday evening, police said.

The first shooting happened before 7:30 p.m. at the 8100 block of Palisades Drive, Stockton police said in a Facebook post. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were then called to the 600 block of E. Oak Street for reports of another shooting. Police arrived at the scene and found four victims suffering gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other three were transported to nearby hospitals.

No other details were available about the severity of the other victims’ conditions.

Stockton police said there was no known motive nor information about the suspects in either shooting.

The city of Stockton has seen a recent uptick of violent shootings. Earlier in May, five people were shot–one fatally–at a gang-related shooting during a vigil being held for a previous shooting in a Stockton shopping plaza.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging people to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Investigation Unit at (209) 937-8323 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

Stockton Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone providing information leading to an arrest.