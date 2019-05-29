SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A former San Francisco police officer is due to be sentenced in federal court Thursday for committing two bank robberies in the city in November and December.
Rain Daugherty, 46, will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco at 1:30 p.m. He pleaded guilty in February to robbing two banks in the Sunset and Richmond districts of a total of $10,500. Prosecutors have urged a sentence of three years and one month in prison, while defense attorney Elizabeth Falk asked for two years.
Falk said in a sentencing brief that Daugherty became addicted to opiates and had “a gradual, then deep dive into opioid addiction following lawfully prescribed pills that he took following surgery on a wrist injury.”
Daugherty was one of nine officers accused in administrative charges in 2015 of sending racist, sexist and homophobic text messages in 2011 and 2012. The closed-door disciplinary proceedings were delayed until last year by a eventually unsuccessful lawsuit led by Daugherty.
He was suspended without pay after being charged in a separate case in San Mateo County Superior Court in July with stealing $13,000 from an elderly man with dementia.
Daugherty has been held in jail without bail since charges were filed in the bank robbery case in December
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.