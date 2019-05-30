



SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A 34-year-old man arrested after a wild rampage with his car on a Sunnyvale street left eight people injured including a 13-year-old girl who remains hospitalized will be charged with two hate crime counts, Santa Clara prosecutors announced Thursday.

Prosecutors claim that Isaiah Peoples “targeted two of the people in the crowd because he thought they were Muslim and/or Indian.” He also faces eight counts of attempted murder and could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

“Someone’s child is in critical condition because of someone’s ignorance and hatred. So today, we stand with her and her family, and all of our Muslim and Indian neighbors. We will be steadfast in our work to holdthis person criminally responsible for the pain and destruction his abhorrent act has caused the eight people he struck, and our entire community.”

Just after 6:30 p.m. on April 23, investigators said Peoples intentionally steered his Toyota Corolla into a crowd of pedestrians crossing El Camino Real at Sunnyvale Avenue. Among the others hurt were the girl’s father and young brother.

People then crashed his car after the attack and was taken into custody by Sunnyvale officers. He is being held without bail in Santa Clara County Jail.

A GoFundMe page set up to help 13-year-old Dhriti had raised more than $623,000 as of Thursday morning.