



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating a freeway shooting that occurred on southbound Interstate Highway 680 and South King Road, according to officials.

The caller reported that a window of their vehicle was broken and a passenger inside the car, a 12-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries from the broken glass, Officer Ross Lee of CHP San Jose said.

Lee said one shot was fired and the bullet went through the left rear window and exited out the right front window.

CHP says they currently have no information about the suspect or the suspect vehicle. They said they do have several possible suspect vehicle descriptions, but haven’t confirmed any of them as the one from which the shot was fired.

I-680 remains open with no lanes closed. No other details were immediately available.

This incident comes less than 24 hours after a deadly shooting killed a 33-year-old man on the same freeway. Matthew Rios was killed Monday evening on I-680 in Milpitas.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to northbound Highway 680 north of Landess Avenue at about 10 p.m. to find a vehicle in the center median.

Rios was inside the vehicle and appeared to have been shot, according to CHP Officer Ross Lee. Attempts to revive Rios were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at the scene.