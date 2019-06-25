OAKLAND (KPIX) — Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is speaking out for the first time about an altercation with an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy after Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland.
Ujiri allegedly got into a shoving match with the deputy when he was trying to access the court at oracle arena, minutes after his team won the championship.
The deputy says he stopped Ujiri for failing to display his credential and the Raptors president punched him.
Ujiri insists he “respects authority” but says he is withholding his version of events.
“I’m going to respect what the process is there, and the investigation, and I am confident about who I am as a person, my character, and as a human being, so for now I’ll just respect their process,” said Ujiri.
The deputy was considering filing a lawsuit against Ujiri and the Sheriff’s Office recommended he face a misdemeanor charge of “battery of a peace officer”.
Meanwhile, the league is conducting its own investigation.