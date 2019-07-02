



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 46-year-old man has been arrested for vehicular manslaughter after killing one man and injuring two others in a crash at San Francisco International Airport, police said on Tuesday.

Athmane Oukal, an Algerian citizen, was booked into San Mateo County Jail on Tuesday on one count of vehicular manslaughter and one count of driving at an unsafe speed.

The crash happened Monday afternoon at SFO’s International Terminal. Police said Oukal, in a black Ford Expedition, suddenly accelerated from the pickup curb and rear-ended a vehicle into which two men and one women were loading their luggage.

The three victims were transported to a hospital and one of the men died from his injuries. He was identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner as Jedidiah Crews, 33, from Seattle. The other two remain in the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

Police said on Monday that Oukal did not display any signs of impairment and nothing indicated that this was an intentional act.