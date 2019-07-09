SOCAL QUAKES:Continuing Earthquake Coverage from CBS Los Angeles
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 15-year-old boy fatally shot in San Francisco’s Mission District early Monday morning has been identified by the city’s medical examiner’s office as Day’von Hann.

Hann, a San Francisco resident, died in the shooting reported at about 12:10 a.m. in the area of 24th and Capp streets.

Officers responded to the activation of the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system and saw a vehicle fleeing the area. Officers pursued the vehicle but lost sight of it, according to police.

Authorities on the scene of a fatal shooting near 24th and Capp streets in San Francisco's Mission District, July 8, 2019. (CBS)

Officers found Hann suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrest has been made in the case and no detailed suspect information was immediately available from police.

