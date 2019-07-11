



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Protesters are planning a rally Thursday in San Francisco following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump will order Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids Sunday to deport undocumented immigrants in several U.S. cities.

Several organizations are set to rally at 5 p.m. outside of the ICE offices at 630 Sansome St. to denounce the reported raids.

According to the Facebook page for the event, if ICE does indeed carry out raids in the Bay Area this weekend, an emergency rally will be called that same day, also at 5 p.m. outside of the San Francisco ICE offices.

“Trump is threatening our immigrant loved ones and neighbors with mass raids and deportations,” the Facebook page says. “We’re standing up against his racist and repressive attacks.”

Organizations expected at the rally include Causa Justa, Just Cause; Bay Resistance, The Arab Resource and Organizing Center and the Pangea Legal services among others.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke out Thursday morning in Washington against the rumored raids.

“Families belong together,” she said. “Every person in America has rights.”

Trump first created panic about raids when he tweeted on June 17, “Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in.”

On June 22, he tweeted that the raids would be delayed at the request of Democrats to “see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border.”