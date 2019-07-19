



LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – Police in Livermore have released more photos of a man suspected shooting a 16-year-old boy last week in hopes that someone will recognize him and provide information leading to his arrest.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Jorge Luis Tellez of Livermore. Tellez is accused of fatally shooting Emmanuel Moseby near the Taco Bell restaurant at 985 E. Stanley Blvd. shortly before 9:25 p.m. on July 8.

Police said the pair was involved in an argument prior to the shooting.

Moseby, a Livermore High School student and a member of its junior varsity football team, was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He succumbed to his injuries early the next morning, police said.

Tellez fled the scene and is still at large, police said.

Livermore police ask anyone who has information about the shooting or Tellez’s whereabouts to call their tip line at (925) 371-4790.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise $20,000 for Moseby’s funeral service and for scholarships for fellow students has raised $17,000 as of Friday morning. The site can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/emmanuelacemoseby.

