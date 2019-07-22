



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police have identified the driver of a rented Tesla who allegedly ran a red light at a high speed through an intersection in San Francisco and crashed into a tourist couple crossing the street, killing the husband and critically injuring his wife.

San Francisco police on Monday identified the driver as 21-year-old Kelsey Mariah Cambridge of Vallejo. Police had originally said the driver in Sunday’s crash was 22 years old.

Cambridge allegedly drove the Tesla through a red light at Taylor and O’Farrell streets and was broadsided by a Mini Cooper, knocking the Tesla into Kelly and Benjamin Dean who were in the crosswalk. The Clovis couple were in town for their wedding anniversary, having been married at San Francisco City Hall in 2016.

The impact killed the 39-year-old Benjamin, and Kelly was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital in critical condition on Monday.

Police arrested Cambridge on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. Investigators said alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash but that speeding was.

Cambridge was driving the Tesla after renting it using an app called Getaround. The app states drivers must be at least 25 years old to rent specialty cars like a Tesla. It was unclear how the 21-year-old driver obtained the vehicle.

Activists with Walk San Francisco say this is the 14th fatality for the year in San Francisco involving pedestrians or cyclists. Protesters plan to demonstrate in the Tenderloin District Monday afternoon to demand action on traffic safety.

“We plan to ask the city to declare a state of emergency for traffic safety,” said Walk San Francisco spokesperson Marta Lindsey in a text message to KPIX 5. “Long list of asks go with it … some are things we think the city could do (that currently would require state legislation) with this declared officially.”

Monday morning, motorcycle officers patrolled the same intersection of looking for red light violators, and pulled over multiple cars in a short amount of time.

“We are on track to have one of our worst years in a long time in terms of car crashes and traffic deaths,” said Supervisor Matt Haney, who said the city and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency need to be doing more and soon.

“We can get red light cameras, narrow roads, take a lane to slow down traffic. We can get better enforcement out there, traffic safety officers ot there. We can change the way the timing of the lights happen,” Haney said.

“Within four days, we have seen two pedestrians die in ways that are beyond the pale,” said Jodie Medeiros, executive director of Walk San Francisco. “The city needs to declare a state of emergency for traffic safety.”