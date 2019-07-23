LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS SF) — The Canyon Fire south of Lake Berryessa in Napa County has burned 64 acres and was 65 percent contained as of Tuesday morning, Cal Fire said.
Cool temperatures and high humidity helped firefighters make good progress suppressing the vegetation fire and constructing control lines, and hot spots will be extinguished Tuesday, fire prevention specialist Bruce Lang said.
The closure of state Highway 128 from the Monticello Dam to Wragg Canyon Road and the evacuation of nine homes on Highway 128 Monday will be re-evaluated late Tuesday afternoon, Lang said.
The fire was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Monday. No structures have been damaged or destroyed and no injuries were reported, Lang said.
About 150 fire personnel were at the fire Tuesday morning.
The cause of the blaze was under investigation.
