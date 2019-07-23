Comments
LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A man who was killed after his car collided with an Altamont Corridor Express train in Livermore on Monday morning was identified by the Alameda County coroner on Tuesday as 20-year-old Minseok Bu of Pleasanton.
Bu’s car collided with the train at Junction Avenue near Old First Street shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.
Bu was the only person in his car and died at the scene, authorities said.
No injuries were reported on the ACE train. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.