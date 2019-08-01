



SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — In the wake of the Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting, other events around the Bay Area are increasing security as a precaution, including the Santa Clara County Fair.

Organizers are assuring people that all weekend long, they’re doing everything they can to make people feel safe and they are adding on to this year’s security plan.

Officers from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office are in charge of the beefed-up security measures.

Santa Clara County supervisors, such as Dave Cortese, have been briefed on the plan for the Santa Clara County Fair.

“I think what we will be able to tell you is that enough due diligence has gone into that we feel good about,” Cortese said. “A lot of that will be confidential because we don’t want people with criminal intent to work around some kind of a public statement.”

RELATED:

In a statement, Santa Clara County said:

“We have reviewed security plans for the County Fair and we are working with the Sheriff’s Office to increase our vigilance and security measures this year.”

The Gilroy Garlic Festival had what was considered to be strong security, with fencing patrolled by armed guards.

Still, the gunman, Santino William Legan, found a way to cut through the fencing and enter the fairgrounds.

“We don’t want to live our life in fear. There’s only so much we can do,” says KPIX 5 security expert Jeff Harp. He adds that even with significant security, acting quickly, there will always be some risk.

The fair opens at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon and admission for Opening Day is only 75 cents.