



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The son of former Union City Police Chief Darryl McAllister was charged on Wednesday with special circumstances murder for the fatal shooting of a man in Oakland’s Uptown district last week.

Tyrone McAllister, 19, and Dennis Evans, 28, are both charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Janath Liyanage of Garden Grove in the 500 block of 20th Street at about 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 20, but prosecutors allege that McAllister is the one who shot and killed Liyanage.

Both men also are charged with second-degree robbery and the special circumstance of committing a murder during the course of a robbery.

Video surveillance and other evidence connect McAllister and Evans to the fatal shooting of Liyanage, according to a probable cause statement by Oakland police Officer Jose Barocio.

After the shooting Evans said he was looking at robbery victims with McAllister and McAllister “shot someone,” Barocio wrote. Darryl McAllister retired as Union City’s police chief last December after a 37-year career in law enforcement.

Tyrone McAllister was arrested in August 2018 in connection with a highly-publicized attack on a 71-year-old Sikh man in Manteca and last Dec. 11 he was convicted of attempted robbery in connection with that attack.

A Union City police spokesman said in August 2018 that Tyrone McAllister had become estranged from his father and his father had worked with Manteca police to track him down and arrest him.

In addition to murder and second-degree robbery McAllister is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a city and Evans is charged with possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Prosecutors say Evans was convicted of first-degree residential robbery in 2010 and corporal injury to a spouse in 2013. In addition, McAllister and Evans are charged with robbing a man in East Oakland about five hours before Liyanage was shot.

Barocio wrote that McAllister and Evans followed the victim from a jewelry store he owns in Oakland’s Chinatown district to his home in the 1100 block of East 24th Street.

McAllister walked up to the man and pointed a small black handgun at him and the man gave him three bags of groceries because he was in fear of his life, according to Barocio.

