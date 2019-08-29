BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A 12-year-old girl has been hospitalized and a suspected hit-and-run driver arrested on DUI charges after the youngster was struck by a vehicle in rentwood on Thursday morning, authorities said.
Brentwood police said the female driver was discovered sitting in her damaged GMC SUV in a nearby parking lot and taken into custody. Her identity was not immediately released, but she has been booked on felony hit-and-run and DUI charges.
The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said firefighters responded at about 7:05 a.m. to a collision reported in the area of Sunset Road and Trailside Drive.
Upon arrival, officers found the 12-year-old girl lying injured on the side of the road. She apparently had been walking southbound across Sunset and Trailside when she was struck. The girl was alert, but had sustained major injuries.
She was airlifted to a pediatric trauma center and an update on their condition was not yet available from the fire district.
