SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in San Jose Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The crash happened at Story Road at Jackson Ave. in East San Jose.
San Jose police said the suspect fled on foot in the area and was being sought. No suspect description was immediately available.
The intersection was shut down as officers conducted their investigation and people were being urged to use alternate routes. The intersection was expected to be closed until approximately 7:00 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.
