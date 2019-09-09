



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The National Rifle Association has sued San Francisco where city officials recently declared the gun-rights lobby a terrorist organization. The NRA claims in its lawsuit that the city is infringing on its free speech rights and is seeking to blacklist anyone associated with it.

The lawsuit was filed Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Last week, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution calling the NRA a “domestic terrorist organization.”

The resolution followed some recent high-profile shootings, including one in Gilroy, California, where a gunman entered a festival with an AK-style long gun, killing three people and injuring 17 before killing himself.

The lawsuit names the San Francisco, along with all eleven of the city’s supervisors, both individually and in their official capacities and calls the terrorist designation a “frivolous insult.”

“This lawsuit comes with a message to those who attack the NRA: we will never stop fighting for our law-abiding members and their constitutional freedoms,” says NRA CEO and EVP Wayne LaPierre, in a statement. “Some politicians forget that all 5 million of us in the NRA stand for freedom and that we believe it is a cause worth fighting for. We will always confront illegal and discriminatory practices against our organization and the millions of members we serve.”

Supervisor Catherine Stefani sponsored the resolution, citing federal inaction in the wake of the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Since the late July shooting, there have been mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton and in Texas.

John Cote from the City Attorney’s Office responded to the lawsuit in a statement.

“It’s unfortunate the NRA would rather run to court than do something about the epidemic of gun violence in our country. The American people would be better served if the NRA stopped trying to get weapons of war into our communities and instead actually did something about gun safety. Common-sense safety measures like universal background checks, an assault weapons ban, and restricting high-capacity magazines would be a good start,” he wrote.

