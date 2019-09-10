



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Aaron Persky, the former Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge known for his sentencing in the Brock Turner sexual assault case, has been hired as a high school tennis coach, according to school officials.

Persky has begun the school season as the coach of Lynbrook High School’s junior varsity girl’s tennis team, said Rachel Zlotziver, a spokesperson for the Fremont Union High School District, in a statement.

Persky applied for the open coaching position over the summer and completed all of FUHSD’s hiring requirements.

“He was a highly qualified applicant, having attended several tennis coaching clinics for youth and holds a high rating from the United States Tennis Association,” Zlotziver said.

The school held a meeting with the parents of tennis team members to give them background about Persky’s situation, which garnered national attention.

“Our focus remains on ensuring that our students have the best possible educational experience–both academically and athletically,” Zlotziver said.

Persky was recalled from his position by voters in June 2018 after the controversial sentencing in the Stanford sexual assault case.

Stanford University Law professor Michele Dauber launched the recall effort in June 2016, shortly after Persky sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus. Turner was released from jail for good behavior after serving three months. He is registered for life as a sex offender.

