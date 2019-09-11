



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Former Santa Clara Superior Court judge Aaron Persky, widely known for his sentencing in the Brock Turner sexual assault case, has been fired from his role as a high school girls’ tennis coach.

Officials with the Fremont Union High School District announced his termination on Wednesday, a mere day after KPIX reported Persky’s hiring as the coach of the JV girls’ tennis team at Lynbrook High School in San Jose.

“We believe this outcome is in the best interest of our students and school community. The District will begin the search for a new coach immediately with the goal of ensuring that the athletes on the JV tennis team are able to have a successful season. Both the Lynbrook and District staff will be supporting the team and their families throughout this transition,” FUHSD said in a statement.

“Please know that we are deeply committed to maintaining an effective, safe, and positive environment for all students.”

On Tuesday, the district said it had hired Persky for the vacant coaching position over the summer because he had passed all their hiring requirements, including a background check.

“He was a highly qualified applicant, having attended several tennis coaching clinics for youth and holds a high rating from the United States Tennis Association,” the district said.

The school previously held a meeting with the parents of tennis team members to give them background about Persky’s situation, which garnered national attention.

“Our focus remains on ensuring that our students have the best possible educational experience–both academically and athletically,” the district said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Persky was fired from the coaching position.

Persky was recalled from his position as a judge by voters in June 2018 after the controversial sentencing in the Stanford sexual assault case.

The recall effort was launched after Persky sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus. Turner was released from jail for good behavior after serving three months. He is registered for life as a sex offender.