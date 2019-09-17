PORTOLA VALLEY (CBS SF) — Even in the Silicon Valley, an area dotted with the mega-mansions of the rich and famous of the tech world, the site of President Donald Trump’s Tuesday fundraiser would be considered posh.
The 20-room, four-story home of Sun Microsystems cofounder Scott McNealy sits atop of a hill in Portola Valley with a commanding view of Palo Alto and the surrounding communities.
McNealy and his wife, Susan, built the home in 2008 on a 581,526-square-foot lot and put it on the market for $96,800,000.
So in the crazy Bay Area housing what do you get for $96.8 million?
To start with the home has five bedrooms and seven baths over 32,000-square feet. But that’s just the start. It also has a separate room dedicated to just making pizza. It has a dance floor/disco. There is a poker room to gather friends in for a friendly game of cards and a full gym.
According to the 2010 listing, it also contains a hidden safe room, a spa with steam, sauna and massage table, a wine cellar and a theater.
The sprawling, private grounds also contains a sports enthusiast dreamland of a massive pool, 110 yard golf practice area with two putting greens, a billiard room, indoor basketball/sports court and a multi-purpose indoor ice rink/tennis court/pavilion with its own locker room.
There is also a one bedroom, detached guest house.
