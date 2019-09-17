



PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — President Donald Trump was headed to the Bay Area Tuesday morning for the first time since his election for a Silicon Valley fundraiser shrouded in secrecy and in which attendees did not know the location until the last minute.

The fundraiser was being held in the Portola Valley mansion of Scott McNealy, a co-founder of Sun Microsystems. The four-story, 20-room mansion sits on a 581,526-square-foot lot on a hill overlooking Palo Alto. Video from Chopper 5 showed a large event tent on the grounds outside the home.

Air Force One was headed to Moffett Federal Air Field in Mountain View after leaving New Mexico Tuesday morning. President Trump was expected to be in the Bay Area for only a few hours before heading to Southern California.

Following last month’s announcement of the fundraiser, attendees were being asked to RSVP, with tickets reportedly costing anywhere from $1,000 per person to $100,000 per couple. The latter included a chance to dine with Trump, as well as a photo opportunity with the President, according to the event invitation.

The White House was taking extraordinary steps to keep the details of the President’s visit under wraps in one of the most liberal regions in the country, where Republicans make up only 24 percent of registered voters. In the 2016 presidential election, 75 percent of Bay Area residents voted for Hillary Clinton, while 19 percent voted for Donald Trump.

The luncheon will mark the first time he has visited the Bay Area as President. Trump’s most recent visits to the Bay Area were met with protests, including a San Jose campaign rally in June of 2016 that ended in a bloody melee, with Trump supporters surrounded, chased and attacked as they left the event.

Two months earlier, Trump camp to speak at the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame and was met by a large group of protesters. The then-Republican front-runner had to hop a fence and enter through the back of the Hyatt Regency hotel to avoid the gathered protesters out in front.

Trump re-election campaign official and California Republican National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon said the campaign was not going to publicize where the president was going next for security reasons, and attendees were told to meet at offsite locations and be shuttled to the event.

“President Trump as candidate Trump was not made very welcome by Bay Area law enforcement or mayors,” said Dhillon. “As you know I’m suing the city of San Jose for the last event that the president – then candidate – came to have there in 2016. So those are the reasons for security. I have seen some chatter about Antifa groups trying to find the location so this is a real threat.”

The progressive Backbone Campaign said on Facebook it planned to fly a large “Baby Trump” balloon at Rossotti Park in Palo Alto during Trump’s visit.

Another protest organizer, Vara Ramakrishnan, said she was expecting more than 200 protesters to gather at Lincoln Park in Los Altos, where a Trump chicken balloon would be on display. She ridiculed Trump for not disclosing his destination.

“Why does a president – if he’s so popular, if he’s so beloved as he tweets all the time – why does he need to hide where he’s going?” said Ramakrishnan. “Only a chicken Trump would hide.”