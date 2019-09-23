



WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Two women who were caught on surveillance video stealing an elderly woman’s wallet as she shopped at a Safeway store have been arrested, Walnut Creek police said Monday.

The suspects, both 22 years old from Stockton, were arrested Friday by Walnut Creek police with assistance from the Stockton Police Department and the San Joaquin County Probation Department.

Markkisha Anthnisha Mangum and Martavia Latrice Blount were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of identity theft with prior conviction, financial elder abuse, credit card fraud and possession of stolen property, police said.

Mangum’s bail was set at $82,500 and she posted bail on Saturday. Blount was booked on an outstanding warrant and her bail was set at $22,500.

The police investigation was helped by widespread coverage of the theft after police released the surveillance footage of the incident via social media. It occurred at the Safeway in the 1900 Block of Tice Valley Boulevard.

Video shows one woman keeping watch while the other slowly approaches the elderly woman who is perusing selections at the meat display and has her back turned to her.

The woman then reaches into the elderly woman’s purse and takes her wallet; both women then quickly walk away together, leaving behind a shopping cart with items inside.