



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A high pressure system parking over the Pacific Coast was sending temperatures soaring early Tuesday, elevating wildfire fears in the Northern California.

Fire strike teams were put on alert from Marin County across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco to the far reaches of Lake County as humidity levels tumbled and drying winds increased.

“(The) weather pattern will result in a robust warming trend through this afternoon lasting into Wednesday afternoon as well,” the National Weather Service warned. “Look for widespread temperatures in the 90s across the interior (of the Bay Area) with the warmest inland locations reaching between 100-104 degrees by early/mid afternoon.”

New this year in @CityofSantaRosa, if a red flag warning is in effect, you’ll see an actual red flag flying in front of every @SantaRosaFire station. pic.twitter.com/VXzcwj7aVc — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) September 24, 2019

A Red Flag Warning continued to be in place Tuesday for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, and Diablo Range through Wednesday morning.

“While winds may relax briefly this morning and early afternoon, they will again increase during the late evening and overnight hours tonight,” the weather service warned. “Relative humidities will also bottom out in the teens to lower 20s this afternoon to support continued concerns through the day.”

When it comes to winds, forecasters said gusts could approach 40 mph as the days progresses.

“North to northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph,” the weather service forecasters predicted. “Locally higher gusts to 40 mph in the North Bay Mountains possible, particularly in Sonoma and Napa counties.”

Concerned was etched on Marin Fire’s Brett McTigue as he looked over the dry hills above Mill Valley. For McTigue it’s not if as wildfire will erupt in the hills, it’s when.

“It hasn’t burned in a long time,” he said. “But we are due for a major catastrophic fire.”

Reminder…a Red Flag Warning will take effect tonight at 9 PM and has been extended until 11 AM Wednesday for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, and Diablo Range.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/z6nraBq6mY — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 23, 2019

The weather service also issued a heat advisory for the entire Bay Area running through Wednesday evening. Here are some tips to survive the warmest parts of the day.

Limit outdoor strenuous activities during the hottest time of the day

Do not leave kids or pets in vehicles

Drink plenty of fluids

Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs

When at the coast to cool off, be on look out for rip currents

Heat Advisory will take effect starting at 11 am this morning. As things heat up, don't forget about your pets. Do not leave kids or pets in a vehicle unattended. Like humans, animals can also suffer from heat related illness. #CAwx #CAheat pic.twitter.com/QJUdBkKoMq — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 24, 2019

Santa Rosa city officials have opened a cooling center for Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures warm in the North Bay and around the Bay Area.

The Finley Community Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days and is located at 2060 W. College Ave.

City officials said the forecast, which calls for a high temperature Tuesday of 103 degrees, would not typically prompt the opening of a cooling center. But one is being opened because of the potential for a public safety power shutoff.

Pacific Gas & Electric will also being monitoring conditions on Tuesday to determine if they will put in place a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) for residents in Lake, Napa or Sonoma counties as a wildfire precaution. The utility determined such a shut off was not necessary on Monday.

“Our staff has been diligently planning to adequately respond to the effects of this event,” Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair David Rabbitt said. “However, we want to remind our residents that the decision to turn off the power and the speed at which it is restored is planned and managed solely by PG&E.”

The utility did shut off power to about 24,000 customers in three counties Monday — portions of Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties in the Sierra foothills.