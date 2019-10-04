



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A woman suspected of driving through a Cupertino park on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring another, was denied bail during her arraignment hearing Friday afternoon in Santa Clara County Superior Court.

Mireya Orta, 50, of Santa Clara, was charged by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office with three felonies, including murder with the enhancement of using a car as a deadly weapon, premeditated attempted murder and resisting arrest.

If convicted, she faces 33 years to life in prison for allegedly running down two pedestrians in Rancho San Antonio County Park on Tuesday afternoon. She is being held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail. Orta’s next hearing will be 9 a.m. Nov. 7, with presiding Judge Ronald Toff, Department 37.

Her counsel, Charles Hendrickson of the county’s public defender office, offered no comment following Orta’s hearing Friday.

One of the two victims in the case, identified Friday by county officials as 77-year-old Lawrence Lupash of Sunnyvale, died the same day at a hospital from his injuries. The other unidentified victim did not face life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, Orta drove a black Audi SUV through the park, struck Lupash and almost hit another person before continuing to drive “erratically” through and around the park. Orta also allegedly rammed a sheriff’s patrol vehicle after officers tried to stop her vehicle.

“The Santa Clara County [District Attorney’s] Office will ensure that Ms. Orta is held accountable to the full extent of the law,” prosecuting attorney Alaleh Kianerci told reporters Friday.

“We will ensure that the victim’s family will receive justice in this case.”

