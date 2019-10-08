  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:BART, Housing crisis, transit village, Walnut Creek


WALNUT CREEK (KPIX 5) – A city in the East Bay looks to make progress against the ever-growing housing crisis.

Construction crews in Walnut Creek broke ground Monday on the first phase of a transit village. The multi-purpose development will have 596 apartments and will add major enhancements to the Walnut Creek BART station, including easier bike and pedestrian paths and easier access to buses.

“It’s incumbent for all of us to continue to work together as a unified team,” said Brad Griggs, Managing Partner of Blake Griggs Properties, “to continuing to build more housing, to lower the rent cost burden, and abate this housing crisis.”

Groundbreaking of a transit village near the BART station in Walnut Creek, October 8, 2019. (CBS)

When complete, the transit village will span 16 acres and will also include 26,000 square feet of retail space.

