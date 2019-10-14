



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Native American occupation of Alcatraz Island 50 years ago is commemorated with multiple events Monday, which has been declared Indigenous Peoples’ Day in San Francisco.

About 1,700 people ferried over for a sacred ceremony at sunrise on the island. Organizers said Monday’s event commemorates 527 years of indigenous resistance and survival in the Americas, and honors the cultural resiliency of indigenious peoples in California and around the world.

The event also celebrates the occupation of Alcatraz by Native Americans from 1969 to 1970.

Also on Monday, the occupation is also being commemorated with a canoe journey around the island.

The Alcatraz Canoe Journey began at 6 a.m. Monday at San Francisco Aquatic Park.

• ALSO READ: Statue of Columbus on Telegraph Hill Defaced During Italian Heritage Parade

Canoes representing tribes from around the West Coast were expected to participate. Participants are coming from as far away as Hawaii and British Columbia, organizers said.

“Canoe Journey is Indian Country’s fastest growing tradition,” said activist and event organizer Eloy Martinez, who was an early participant in the 1969 occupation. “We expect hand-carved dugout canoes, tule canoes-all kinds of traditional canoes. The canoes will leave from Aquatic Park, navigate the often-dangerous water around Alcatraz, and return to shore for a day full of songs, stories and dances by participating canoe families and other Native communities.”

The canoe event is the first of its kind in the Bay Area and is inspired by the Tribal Canoe Journey held in the Pacific Northwest.

Organizers hope the event inspires a new generation of leaders as well as educating the public about the Alcatraz occupation “and the enduring importance of First Peoples in the context of global environmental crisis.”

The Alcatraz Canoe Journey sets out at 6 a.m. from Aquatic Park in San Francisco. Cultural protocol will begin at 7 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m. This event is free, open to the public and inclusive.

A four-part speaker series, “Alcatraz: An Unfinished Occupation,” is scheduled in conjunction with the canoe journey, under the sponsorship of the California Historical Society, the Exploratorium, the Natural History Museum, the Presidio Trust, the San Francisco Museum Modern of Art and the San Francisco Public Library.

Locations and dates of the speaker series are available at https://www.canoejourney2019.com/talks.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.