(KPIX 5) — With the Loma Prieta earthquake 30th anniversary approaching, and this week’s 4.5 magnitude earthquake near Pleasant Hill and 4.7 quake near Hollister, it’s a good idea to prepare for the next big earthquake. An emergency earthquake kit can help you and your family survive when a disaster strikes.
Erica Arteseros, NERT (Neighborhood Emergency Response Teams) Coordinator for the San Francisco Fire Department gave us an idea of what you need to pack in your earthquake kit.
Arteseros said clean, drinking water must be in your earthquake kit.
“Water is the number one thing we need when we’re preparing for an earthquake,” said Artesero. “We’ll have trouble with water in and water out, so having drinking water is critical.”
EARTHQUAKE KIT CHECKLIST:
Food & water
At least 1 day supply of food and water – but preferably 3 days. You may need water treatment tablets since safe drinking water may be scarce Dehydrated foods – that don’t have to be cooked – – or require minimal cooking. Canned foods are much heavier
Cooking supplies
Pot for boiling water
Waterproof matches
Portable stove
Eating utensils plastic.
Clothes and shelter
Portable tent
Socks – at least 2 pairs clean warm dry socks Water proof jacket or poncho with hood Rain paints Warm sweater – fleece or wool Tarp or blanket
Medicine and first aid
3 to 5 day supply of your RX including your pet medication OTC aspirin, ibuprofen, allergy medication, anti-diarrhea, gauze, tape, cleanser, tweezers – and duct tape
Power and communications
Battery-powered AM/FM radio
Solar charger for phone
Extra batteries
Miscellaneous items
Compass
Whistle
Swiss army knife
Cash
Flashlight
Toilet Paper
Knife
Plastic sheeting,
Flint to start a fire
Maps
Soap/Hand sanitizer/Wet wipes
Personal hygiene
Steel wool
Garbage bags
