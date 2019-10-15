SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — California is covered with a spiderweb network of fault lines, many of them relatively unknown, like the spur of the Calaveras Fault where Monday night’s 4.5 earthquake struck near Pleasant Hill, and others which are notorious, such as the San Andreas Fault which rumbled Tuesday south of Hollister with a 4.7 magnitude quake two days before the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta quake on the same fault.
The U.S. Geological Survey offers a map of known fault lines which criss-cross the state and the country, with zoom control right down to individual neighborhoods and streets.
The interactive fault map is also searchable by name and location and contains detailed background information for each fault and geographic region.
