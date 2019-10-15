PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Just days before the 30th anniversary of the Loma Preita earthquake, a 4.5 magnitude temblor and more than two dozen aftershocks early Tuesday brought back memories for many of that deadly and destructive 1989 October afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.5 quake struck at 10:23 p.m. Monday about a mile south of Pleasant Hill, near I-680, and was followed nearly 10 minutes later by the 4.5 temblor. Since that time, the USGS was recorded more than two dozens aftershocks ranging from 2.1 to 1.0.

USGS said they recorded more than 30,000 responses to their “Did You Feel It?” page, even from users as far as Reno and Fresno, but the strongest effects of the quake were felt in the East Bay where light fixtures swayed, pets scurried for cover and items fell from shelves. There were no injuries or major damage reported.

In Martinez, Kim Luyen Nguyen flashed back to 1989 as her home rocked.

“Yes from Martinez!,” she posted on the KPIX 5 Facebook page when asked if she felt the quake. “The strongest i felt since 1989!!”

Thinh Le had similar feelings.

“It’s time to build a small sleepin backyard shed to be safe from earthquakes,” she wrote. “This reminded me 30 years ago while working in Oakland, it was the saddest times in the Bay Area.”

Walnut Creek’s Wendy Kress lived in San Francisco back when the 1989 quake roared through the Bay Area. That quake struck during Game 3 of the World Series pitting the San Francisco Giants against the Oakland A’s and claimed 57 lives, injured nearly 4,000 and caused wide-spread damage.

“I’m in Walnut Creek, and it shook violently for about ten seconds,” she posted. “The biggest I’ve felt since the Loma Prieta quake in 1989, when I lived in San Francisco.”

Victoria Staley thought of the Loma Prieta quake moments after her Antioch home stopped swaying.

“Shook us pretty good,” she posted. “Woke the animals and the art on the all swung for a good 30 seconds or so. I too live through Loma Prieta.”

For others, memories of the 2014 Napa Quake also flooded into their rattled minds. The 6.0 quake caused nearly $1 billion on damage and claimed one life and injured more than 200.

Vallejo’s Alex Desormier said timing of both Monday’s quake and the 2014 Napa shaker gave him an unsettling feeling of deja vu.

“Yep brought back memories of 2014 again,” he posted, “especially because I was just trying to get to sleep like 2014.”

The same was true for Jeannette Fitzpatrick Antonio.

“Woke us up, really strong and long, thought it was Napa again!,” she posted.

For others, it was just a reminder of how vulnerable the Bay Area is to earthquakes and how frightening they can be.

“HUGE here in our home in Martinez,” Stephanie McKim Gracy posted. “Our three dogs scared to death!! We are checking for cracks in the stucco and foundation. *fingers crossed*”

Terry Conners said she hugged her dog for comfort.

“Big jolt and everything shook not a roll,” she posted. “Glass candle fell and broke. Canned goods fell out of pantry. Boxes fell from rafters in garage. Very scary. I’m hugging my dog right now.”

The quake had Leonard Young worried about his Walnut Creek home.

“Pretty scary here in Walnut Creek,” he posted. “Hard rolling quake for 10 seconds. Thought the roof was going to come down.”