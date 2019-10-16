BOSTON (CBS / AP) — The owner of a Bay Area jewelry business is returning to court to be sentenced for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal.
Marjorie Klapper of Menlo Park is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston’s federal court Wednesday. She pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.
Authorities say the 51-year-old paid $15,000 to rig her son’s ACT exam in 2017. She’s also accused of falsely listing her son as African American and Hispanic on college applications to increase his chances of getting admitted. Authorities have not specified her son’s race.
Klapper says the scheme’s organizers listed her son as a minority without her knowledge. Her lawyers say she regrets her involvement in the scheme.
Prosecutors are recommending four months in prison. Klapper’s lawyers say she deserves home confinement and a $20,000 fine.
Klapper’s sentencing comes a day after actress Felicity Huffman reported to federal prison in Dublin to serve a two-week sentence for her role in the scandal.
WATCH: Inside Dublin Prison Where Felicity Huffman Will Spend 2-Week Sentence
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.