



CROCKETT (CBS SF) — Assessment teams surveyed the remains of two large storage tanks and the pipelines that supplied them at the NuStar Energy facility early Wednesday, trying to prevent a flare up of a massive explosion and fireball that destroyed them on Tuesday.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill said there were 250,000 gallons of ethanol in the tanks when an explosion rocked the Crockett facility around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.

“The cause remains under with investigation,” Hill told reporters adding that it was too early to determine if the 4.5 magnitude quake near Pleasant Hill late Monday night played a role.

With the billowing flames finally abated late Tuesday night, the foam-covered fire scene had a chance to cool off overnight, allowing crews to get close enough to begin accessing the damage.

Hill said vapor was sill escaping from pools of unburned ethanol held into the containment area around the tanks by earthen dikes.

“The fires that burned yesterday afternoon and well into the evening are both out,” Hill said. “We are continuing to work to make sure we don’t have a re-occurrence of those fires.”

Concerns overnight about the structural integrity of a third tank, charred by the massive flames, lessened when an early morning inspection by the assessment teams had only uncovered superficial damage so far.

“The (assessment) teams got in at first light,” Hill said.

Also still on scene early Wednesday were six firefighting units — two from an industry co-op group formed by the neighboring East Bay refineries and four from local fire departments. They were keeping a watchful eye for any sign of a flare-up.

“The assessment teams were looking for a solution to mitigating the vapor emissions that are coming out of (the containment areas),” Hill said when asked by the lingering concerns early Wednesday.

A shelter-in-place order was lifted for local residents late Tuesday, but the nearby John Swett Unified School District still cancelled Wednesday’s classes as a precaution.

“There is no ongoing public health threat,” Hill said.

Traffic was also flowing on nearby Interstate Highway 80 which was closed by the billowing smoke clouds from the fire until late Tuesday night, triggering an evening commute nightmare.

Hill said both the Cummings Skyway and San Pablo Ave. would re-open to traffic on Wednesday morning.

NuStar said in a preliminary statement that all personnel were safe and accounted for, but Hill said a Chevron firefighter suffered minor injuries overnight.

Crocket Fire Chief Dean Colombo said the NuStar facility had been inspected a few months prior to Tuesday’s fire. But the facility does not have its own fire brigade or fire equipment, Colombo said. It does have fixed equipment to cool down tanks on the exterior in the event of a fire.

Approximately 200 firefighters and support personnel battled the tank fire and also a brushfire that ignited on a nearby hillside.

Witnesses reported explosions shaking the area on Tuesday. Video showed large flames and black smoke coming from the location where two of the storage tanks collapsed.

A woman was loading her tanker truck at the refinery, when the explosion rocked the facility.

“I was loading my truck at that facility when it exploded,” said the woman, identified as Michelle. “I had just pulled off the rack and gotten my paperwork. I had my head down doing paperwork and I felt the ground rumble. I knew there was an earthquake yesterday. So I didn’t panic.”

“But I looked up and saw a bunch of people running. I looked and I saw the fire and the smoke. I immediately started my truck and headed up the hill. I got to the top of the Cummings Skyway and I could see the tops of two tanks completely engulfed in flames.”

Andria Borba contributed to this report.