



SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in the case of a Santa Cruz tech executive who was kidnapped from his home and later found murdered inside an SUV.

Tushar Atre was kidnapped from his home on Pleasure Point Dr. in Santa Cruz on Oct. 1 and found hours later in his girlfriend’s SUV in a remote area of the Santa Cruz Mountains on property owned by Atre. Atre’s girlfriend was not considered a suspect.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the kidnapping and murder was funded by private donations.

“Several people were involved in this murder and someone out there knows who they are,” said Sheriff Jim Hart in a prepared statement. “That is a terrible secret to keep.”

Atre founded and was the CEO of AtreNet, a web marketing and design company.

The long-time Pleasure Point resident also ran a cannabis manufacturing company called Interstitial Systems on Fern Street in Santa Cruz.

No arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Sgt. Ainsworth at (831) 454-7635.