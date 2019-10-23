



GEYSERVILLE (CBS SF) — A fast-moving wildfire burning in rural Sonoma County, intensified by 70 mph winds, has forced evacuations in the area, Cal Fire said Wednesday evening. The so-called Kincade Fire is burning near Geyserville and is currently 400 acres.

The fire, first reported at around 10:30 p.m., originated on the Sonoma County and Lake County line, where raging wind gusts are blowing in the area. The strong winds are part of the conditions that prompted Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to shut down power in the North Bay Wednesday afternoon as a precaution.

Evacuations have been issued to communities east of Geyserville, Sonoma County officials said on social media.

The immediate evacuation order includes all roads east of Highway 128 to Geyserville, Pine Flat Road, Red Winery Road, Alexander Mountain Road and all roads off of River Road. River Rock Casino was also evacuated.

There is an evacuation warning for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville. The fire jumped Geysers Road and was burning below it, closer to homes, near 1 a.m.

PG&E said they were aware of the fire, which is near a Public Safety Power Shutoff footprint. The utility said it is trying to gather additional information. 27,000 customers are without power after lines were de-energized Wednesday at 3 p.m.

With this wind, the #KincadeFire fire is moving quickly. Firefighters are moving to structure protection mode. ⁦@KPIXtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/WcFHyPmFSG — Andrea Nakano (@AndreaKPIX) October 24, 2019

The Santa Rosa Fire Department dispatched resources to the Kincade Fire but said there were no fires within Santa Rosa city limits.

Viviane Marani told KPIX 5 on Twitter that she could see the fire from her North Bay driveway.

Cal Fire said there were no reports of downed power lines in the area.

Three witnesses who were driving late Wednesday night described the moment they saw the fire flare up to KPIX 5’s Andrea Nakano.

“We were just driving and then there was this red flash,” said Maria. “We all looked at each other like, ‘What is that?’ Living in Sonoma County, the first thing we think is the fires.”

“It seems like it’s something that is somewhat preventable, not to point fingers or anything like that at all,” said Victor. “It’s something that’s becoming almost routine here in Sonoma County during the season and stuff.”

Witnesses Describe Moment They Saw Kincade Fire Flare Up

Sonoma County officials are advising people with questions about the fire to call 211 and only to call 911 if they need immediate assistance.

There are evacuation centers being set up at Windsor High School at 8695 Windsor Road and at the HEaldsburg Community Center.