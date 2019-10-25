



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — We all take the modern convenience of electricity for granted until the lights go out.

Many Bay Area residents in the North Bay and on the Peninsula faced yet another public safety power shutdown by PG&E that went into effect by Wednesday afternoon in some areas.

The outage was much less widespread and shorter that the first PSPS earlier this month. Residents in San Mateo County who lost power on Wednesday afternoon had it fully restored by Thursday. As of Friday morning PG&E had restored power to 76 percent of customers in Napa County and 81 percent of customers in Sonoma County.

The latest announced Public Safety Power Shutoff that likely to take place this weekend will be far larger in size, affecting parts of the East Bay and the South Bay that were not included in Wednesday’s PSPS event.

Potential 2nd #PSPS this weekend: PG&E is closely following a potentially strong, widespread, dry offshore wind event on Saturday that is significant in scope and could impact the Sierra Foothills, North Bay, Peninsula and Central Coast https://t.co/X1ClEBDDlC pic.twitter.com/Yd7nSsoBG2 — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 25, 2019

120,000 people in Contra Costa County are expected to be affected by power shutoffs starting around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The shutoff is expected to last through sometime Monday afternoon for a broad swath of the county, from parts of Richmond and El Cerrito west of the hills to Concord and Walnut Creek on the east.

The county has provided a map of the areas that PG&E says will lose power here: Impacted Area Map.

Alameda County is also preparing to undergo a PSPS event that will affect around 57,000 customers starting Saturday evening at around 5 p.m. and going into Monday.

This is an advisory message from Alameda County. @PGE4Me will be conducting a #psps in @AlamedaCounty to over 57,000 residences and businesses starting Saturday, October 26th at about 5 pm. For more info go to https://t.co/LuTp8XO17o pic.twitter.com/VoINn40GY4 — Alameda County Office of Emergency Services (@AlamedaCoAlert) October 25, 2019

After the PG&E website was overwhelmed by visitors during the last PSPS, the utility has set up a new website that will allow customers to check whether their address will be impacted by the possible shutdown. Customers can visit that site here: https://psps.ss.pge.com/

Here are some tips to help you and your family survive a power outage.

Sign up for PG&E alerts so you can be quickly informed if a power outage is about to begin in your neighborhood. It is also a good idea to sign up for alerts with your county.

On Tuesday evening before going to bed, make sure to have all your electronic devices fully charged.

Fill up your gas tank on your way home from work — most gas pumps are electronic and will not work in an outage.

Stop by the ATM and withdraw cash — grocery store cash registers are electrically powered.

Stock up on seven days of food, water, and flashlights and batteries. If you are still using old incandescent bulbs, this might be a good time to upgrade. LED bulbs last much longer.

If you have an automatic garage door opener make sure you know how to disengage it and open the door manually.

If you have solar panels, they will not power your house. Only those with a home battery or special converter can get power from their panels.

Prepare yourself for slow driving — traffic lights will not be functioning in the neighborhood impacted by the power outage.

Be a good neighbor — if you have elderly or infirm neighbors check on their well being

If you use a generator — make sure it is at least 20 feet from your home with the engine exhaust directed away from windows and doors.

Talk with your building manager if you live or work in a building that has elevators or electronic key card access to understand how they will deal with a possible multi-day outage.

Break out your earthquake survival kit to use.

What to pick up at the store prior to the shutdown

A manual can opener

Bottled water — although water service may not be impacted it may be wise to have at least a two-day supply

Non perishable and food that is easy to prepare without an electric stove for you, your children and your pets

Two large bags of ice — these can be used to keep your refrigerated cool several hours

Flashlight lights and plenty of batteries. Safety experts say to avoid using candles.

What to do after the power goes off

Unplug or turn off appliances, equipment and electronics to avoid damage caused by surges when the power is restored.

Leave a single lamp on to alert you when the power returns. Then, turn your appliances on, one at a time.

Your refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours and a full freezer will keep its temperature for about 48 hours–as long as the freezer and refrigerator doors are kept closed.

Be sure to use generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills outdoors only. Do not use a gas stove for heat.

For food safety tips, the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services has a detailed list at their site: Food Safety During A Power Outage.

PG&E Resources and Links (Please note the PG&E website may be slow to respond because of traffic)